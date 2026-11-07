Two die in crash after short pursuit in St. Paul

The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two died following a short pursuit in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Officials say that a Ramsey County Deputy attempted to stop an Acura near Rose Avenue East and Burr Street just after midnight. The driver fled, leading the deputy on a short pursuit.

The pursuit lasted less than a minute, but managed to cover a mile, according to the Ramsey County officials. Officials say the fleeing car managed to reach a speed of over 100 miles per hour.

Officials say the car struck a dip in the road and lost control, striking a tree.

Both occupants of the car were ejected, according to officials.

One of the occupants was pronounced dead at the scene; the other was taken to a local hospital, where they later died, according to officials.

According to law enforcement, a 27-year-old man, believed to be the driver, had several outstanding warrants, including fleeing the police. The passenger was a 29-year-old man, officials say.