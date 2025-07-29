Story's homer and Giolito's strong outing lift Red Sox over Twins 8-5

Cleanup continues after more storms hit Minnesota, and more headlines

Trevor Story homered, doubled and drove in three runs, Lucas Giolito pitched six strong innings, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 8-5 on Tuesday night.

Giolito (7-2) gave up one run on five hits and two walks while striking out five. Jarren Duran also homered, doubled and stole a base for the Red Sox.

Brooks Lee homered twice and drove in all five Minnesota runs. Lee entered the game in the third inning to replace Carlos Correa, who left due to an illness.

Lee's two-run shot off former teammate Jorge Alcala cut Boston's lead to 8-5 in the bottom of the ninth. After Royce Lewis hit a two-out single, Aroldis Chapman came on to strike out Mickey Gasper on three pitches to earn his 19th save.

Twins starter Pierson Ohl (0-1), making his major league debut, held the Red Sox scoreless for two innings, but he couldn't limit the damage in Boston's four-run third.

Ceddanne Rafaela hit a one-out triple and scored on Roman Anthony's single. Alex Bregman followed with a double, and Anthony scored when left fielder Willi Castro had trouble picking up the ball.

Ohl struck out Duran for the second out, but Story's two-run homer gave Boston a 4-0 lead.

Duran hit a solo homer off reliever Michael Tonkin in the fifth inning.

Ohl was one strike away from getting out of the third inning trailing just 2-0. But Story fouled off two full-count pitches before hitting a changeup into the bullpens in left-center.

Lee became the sixth Twins player to homer from both sides of the plate in the same game.

RHP Brayan Bello (6-5, 3.32 ERA) will start for the Red Sox in the series finale on Wednesday. The Twins have not named a starting pitcher.