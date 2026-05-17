Ryan Jeffers and Kody Clemens help Twins avoid sweep, beat Brewers 5-4

Ryan Jeffers hit a tiebreaking homer and Kody Clemens had two doubles and two RBIs on Sunday as the Minnesota Twins defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 to avoid a three-game sweep.

Bailey Ober (5-2) allowed three runs on six hits over five innings. Five relievers worked the final four innings, with Luis García getting the last three outs for his second save.

Garrett Mitchell and Christian Yelich homered for the Brewers, who won each of the first two games of the series by one run.

Milwaukee's Robert Gasser, recalled from Triple-A Nashville to make the start, gave up three runs — two earned — on three hits in four innings.

Jeffers broke a 3-3 tie in the fifth with a solo homer to left off reliever Grant Anderson (1-2).

The Twins added a run in the eighth when Luke Keaschall tripled and scored on Victor Caratini's sacrifice fly.

Jake Bauers' RBI single with two outs in the ninth cut Minnesota's lead to 5-4, but García got Sal Frelick to pop out to the catcher for the final out.

Doubles by Clemens in the first and third innings helped the Twins to an early 3-1 lead.

Solo homers by Mitchell in the fourth and Yelich in the fifth tied the score.

Yelich was in the lineup for the first time since May 12, when he returned from a monthlong absence due to a strained groin and promptly experienced back stiffness.

Twins center fielder Byron Buxton missed his fourth straight game with a sore right hip.

Milwaukee will send RHP Brandon Sproat (1-2, 5.75 ERA) to the mound when it opens a three-game series at the Chicago Cubs on Monday. The Twins had not named a starter for Monday's opener of a three-game series against visiting Houston.