Langeliers hits a 2-run home run in the 10th inning to lift the A's past the Twins 4-2

Shea Langeliers hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning and the Athletics beat the Minnesota Twins 4-2 on Wednesday night.

Langeliers hit a 401-foot shot to right-center off Génesis Cabrera (0-1) with automatic runner Nick Kurtz on second. The Athletics finished 1 for 9 with runners in scoring position.

Michael Kelly (3-2) got the final two outs in the ninth for the victory, and Tyler Ferguson worked the 10th for his second save.

The Athletics opened the scoring in the second on Darell Hernáiz's sacrifice fly, and made it 2-0 in the fourth on Tyler Soderstrom's 23rd home run.

Minnesota took a 3-2 lead in the fifth on Trevor Larnach's RBI single and Brooks Lee's two-run double to center.

Twins starter Bailey Ober pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing three hits and two runs. He struck out seven.

With runners at the corners in the 10th, Ferguson got Edouard Julien to ground out for the final out.

Langeliers has hit 16 of his 28 homers since the All-Star break.

RHP Jack Perkins (2-2, 4.28 ERA) was scheduled to start for the Athletics on Thursday opposite RHP José Ureña (0-1, 4.06).