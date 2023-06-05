Twins get good news on Royce Lewis after scary somersault, face-first landing

Royce Lewis had a noticeable scrape on his forehead after providing a scare for the Minnesota Twins with an inadvertent somersault followed by a face-first landing.

He still managed a smile on his face afterward, apparently unscathed. But he said he felt like he "ran into a car backward."

Lewis, who returned a week ago from his second ACL repair in his right knee, tried to tie the game by beating out a grounder to deep third in the eighth against Cleveland on Sunday. He was thrown out to end the inning, but with first baseman Gabriel Arias in his path he pulled up in an attempt to avoid a collision at the base.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JUNE 4: Royce Lewis #23 of the Minnesota Twins gets checked out by medical staff after colliding and flipping over Gabriel Arias #13 of the Cleveland Guardians in the eighth inning at Target Field on June 4, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Adam Bettcher / Getty Images

"He just gets in your way last second. I really had nowhere to go," Lewis said.

Instead, Lewis went sailing over Arias and hit the dirt head-first, bending his neck awkwardly upon impact. After an examination by the Twins and a slow climb to his feet, Lewis walked off on his own power. The Twins lost to the Guardians 2-1, but they dodged a more damaging issue with a positive prognosis about their prized young player.

Lewis had a sore shoulder, but no concussion symptoms, manager Rocco Baldelli said.

"More just shaken up, and that's very fortunate for us," Baldelli said.

Lewis, who turns 24 on Monday, said he was more discouraged by the loss than he was hurt by the fall.

"I'm going to be pretty sore for a day or so. It's nice that we have an off day tomorrow. I'll celebrate my birthday resting up," Lewis said.

Lewis had his 2022 season limited to 12 games after he collided with the wall while tracking a ball in center field and suffered his second ACL injury. He had a homer and four RBIs in his 2023 debut at Houston a week ago and hit a tying two-run homer in a win over Cleveland on Thursday.

The Twins played on Sunday without three of their best hitters: Byron Buxton (ribs), Carlos Correa (foot) and Alex Kirilloff (illness). Joey Gallo (hamstring) just went on the injured list, too. They could sure use Lewis in the lineup when they start a three-game series at major league-leading Tampa Bay this week.

"It's hard for me to say what's going to happen on Tuesday, but the initial feedback was positive, so we'll take that for what it is," Baldelli said. "I was very pleased, because there were a lot of things we can imagine, watching that, that could've played out, and it looks like they didn't play out, so that's good."