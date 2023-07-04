Watch CBS News
Twins reinstate pitcher Jorge López after stint on IL for mental health reasons

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Twins have reinstated pitcher Jorge López after he missed 17 games for mental health reasons.

The Twins placed López on the injured list in late June after a string of frustrating performances caused him to act out, he said.

"Just little stuff where bad outings, I'd start kicking stuff, punching stuff, getting mad real quick and I couldn't control the emotion and stuff," López said at the time. "That took me a little bit out of the game and you became frustrated every day. Even you try to be new guy next day, but it kind of get the snowball going. Good thing they recognized that and they told me about it, and it's just time to reflect and move forward."  

López said he was seeing a psychologist, and he still spent time around the team while on the IL.

The Twins are scheduled to play the Kansas City Royals Tuesday afternoon. Kenta Maeda is the starting pitcher.

