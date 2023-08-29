Twins option starting pitcher Bailey Ober down to Triple-A with his workload in mind

The Minnesota Twins optioned starting pitcher Bailey Ober to Triple-A St. Paul on Monday, with the club continuing to be careful with the right-hander's workload.

The 28-year-old Ober is 6-6 with a 3.67 ERA in 22 starts for the Twins this season, including a four-inning outing on Sunday during which he allowed five runs. Ober's 122 2/3 innings are a career high for him at any professional level.

The Twins had the luxury of making the move because of the recent addition of Dallas Keuchel to the rotation. The 35-year-old right-hander has a 3.50 ERA in four appearances, including five innings in relief of Ober on Sunday.

Bailey Ober Bruce Kluckhohn / AP

The AL Central-leading Twins called up left-hander Kody Funderburk from St. Paul for more bullpen depth before their three-game series began against second-place Cleveland. The Twins went 13 innings to beat Texas on Sunday.

The 26-year-old Funderburk was a 15th-round draft pick by the Twins in 2018 who has yet to appear in the major leagues. He has 75 strikeouts and a 2.60 ERA in 52 innings in Triple-A this season.