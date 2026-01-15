Twins claim versatile infielder Vidal Brujan off waivers from Braves

The Minnesota Twins claimed infielder Vidal Bruján off waivers Wednesday from the Atlanta Braves, adding a switch hitter with multi-position major league experience.

The 27-year-old Bruján has played for five times in five seasons since debuting in 2021 with the Tampa Bay Rays. He hit .253 with 14 runs and eight RBIs over 61 games in 2025 between the Braves, Baltimore Orioles and Chicago Cubs. Bruján spent 2024 with the Miami Marlins.

From the Dominican Republic, he's a career .199 hitter with a .267 on-base percentage, 76 runs and 16 steals over 262 major league games. Bruján has played primarily at second base and shortstop, but he has taken regular turns at third base and every outfield spot as well.

To make room on the 40-man roster for Bruján, the Twins designated catcher/infielder Mickey Gasper for release or assignment. Gasper played in 45 games for the Twins last season.