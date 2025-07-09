Twins' Buxton leaves game after getting hit on hand

Minnesota Twins All-Star Byron Buxton exited Wednesday's game with a left hand contusion after being hit by a pitch from Chicago Cubs starter Cade Horton.

Buxton led off the bottom of the first inning when he was hit, although the play was initially ruled a foul ball. Minnesota challenged the call and it was overturned after video review showed the ball hitting a pad on the top of Buxton's hand.

After being looked at by a team trainer, Buxton stayed in the game and eventually scored on a hit by Ryan Jeffers. But Brooks Lee pinch hit for Buxton in the second inning.

Buxton was named to his second All-Star team and was also selected for the Home Run Derby. The 31-year-old Buxton has 20 home runs through 75 games this year, tied for sixth in the American League.

Injuries have been an issue for Buxton throughout his career. He has played in more than 100 games just twice since he debuted with the Twins in 2015.