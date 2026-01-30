Twin Cities nonprofit seeing rise in calls from residents for food, housing assistance

For many, February rent is due in two days, and increased U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity is keeping some from going to work.



Help lines at the Greater Twin Cities United Way are seeing a surge in need. Housing assistance calls are up 60%, overwhelming organizations trying to respond.



Denia is a single mother of three. Fear has taken over her life. She hasn't worked since December, not because she doesn't want to, but because leaving home feels dangerous.



"We feel desperate, locked in. We are afraid even to take out the trash or check the mail," Denia said in Spanish.



She asked WCCO not to show her face due to her immigration status. Without income, she's constantly worried about rent and keeping food in the fridge.



Advocates say her story reflects a growing crisis. Families are calling in for help in unprecedented numbers.



Shannon Smith Jones with Greater Twin Cities United Way says calls to 211, the confidential 24/7 call center that connects people with locally available help, have skyrocketed.



"We took in over 6,000 calls in a week. Our housing has increased by over 140%," Jones said.

Calls for food assistance are up 120%. And in one day, the Spanish-speaking line reached 1,000 calls, that's up from 65 on an average day.



"The need is exploding, and we are doing our best to keep up with demand," Jones said.



Greater Twin Cities United Way continues to work to meet the need. In January alone, the nonprofit distributed nearly $200,000 in resources.



Jones said they are working to expand their language lines and adjusting staffing levels to keep up.



Families in need are encouraged to reach out to local nonprofit organizations or call 211 to get routed to the right organization.



For Denia, she says her dream is to go back to work again and live freely with her children.



For more information on Greater Twin Cities United Way, click here.

