Thousands expected to visit Loring Park for Twin Cities Pride

Twin Cities Pride is officially underway, with more than 100,000 expected to visit Loring Park this weekend.

Organizers say the event, which has been around for more than 50 years, is especially crucial this year.

"I think there's a little bit of a different feeling in this year's pride – because I think of how this year has started out. It's really about bringing community together and celebrating," said Twin Cities Pride Executive Director Andi Otto.

Otto says this is especially true following the death of Renee Good, who was known by many in the community.

"It would hit hard with any community member, but when you're a community member in our community, it was kind of a quick realization that this doesn't just affect one group – it affects everyone," Otto said.

For attendees, the event marks a chance to be seen.

"It means being open and meeting other people who are safe, who aren't going to judge you for being who you are," said Siren, who attended the event with their partner Isabella. "Being able to forget anxieties, and the other things I've been dealing with recently – just existing together."

New this year at Twin Cities Pride, the world's largest rubber duck. Owner Craig Samborski says his goal is to bring people joy.

"That is the number one payoff of this gig. Creating something that makes people happy is maybe the pinnacle of human existence. I enjoy making people happy," he said.