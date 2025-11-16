Twin Cities motorcycle community preparing to donate 300+ Thanksgiving turkeys

For a decade and a half, Tru Breed Motorcycle Club has held Thanksgiving turkey giveaways on Minneapolis' northside.

"It's just been a melding of all the motorcycle clubs coming together to do a lot of good for the community," Kim Smith said.

Smith and Mike Oker are longtime members of the Twin Cities motorcycle community.

Each year since the giveaways began, they said the need has grown. Back when it began, Smith said 75 frozen turkeys were given away.

"Last year, I believe it was 400 families that they were able to help," Smith said.

This year, they're looking to provide more than four times that amount.

The plan is to give away more than 300 turkeys at Folwell Park on Saturday, with the need expected to be especially high.

"I think higher than ever," said Oker.

It's due to the more than month long government shutdown and resulting stoppage of SNAP benefits, the two said.

"Just the craziness of our political situation right now is hurting the people that are here on the streets," said Oker.

"With the government shutdown, we have more government employees, people who have never been to some of the food shelves are going to the food selves, because they've been working without pay," said Smith.

Organizers launched an online fundraiser to achieve this year's goal. It's a way, they said they're helping out, while bringing the northside together.

The giveaway begins at 1:00 p.m. next Saturday at Folwell Park. If you'd like to help, you can drop off frozen turkeys and non-perishable foods there that day.