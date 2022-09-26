Twin Cities mental health workers plan 3-day strike

MINNEAPOLIS -- Mental health workers with two Twin Cities health care providers plan to strike for three days early next month.

More than 400 workers with M Health Fairview and Allina Health say they have filed a 10-day notice for the brief strike, which would begin Oct. 3. The workers are part of SEIU Healthcare Minnesota & Iowa.

Representatives say the workers' primary concern is safe staffing levels.

"We are ready to strike because no one should worry about getting hurt at work," Dana Disbrow, a psychiatric associate at MHealth Fairview, said. "We are ready to strike because no one should have to worry if there will be enough workers if they need mental health support."

WCCO has reached out to M Health Fairview and Allina Health for comment.

The workers also held a one-day strike in May.