Twin Cities lakes ripe for early fall blue-green algae blooms: "When in doubt, stay out"

By WCCO Staff

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but the state's health department has an important warning this fall.

After a hot and sunny September, blue-green algae blooms have been observed in Powderhorn and Nokomis lakes in Minneapolis, according to a new alert by the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board. 

The board says conditions are ripe for blue-green algae blooms in other Twin Cities lakes. While most blooms aren't harmful, it isn't possible to tell if one is toxic just by looking at it.   

Officials say when in doubt, stay out. If algae is suspected to be hazardous, avoid swimming there. 

Don't play in algae scum or mats in the water or on the shore. If you catch a fish from one of these lakes, throw away the guts and clean the fillet with tap or bottled water before cooking. 

Also, make sure to shower and rinse right away if you get exposed to blue-green algae

These suggestions go for both people and pets. 

