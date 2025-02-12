Twin Cities Jewish community finding support within amid rise in antisemitism

MINNEAPOLIS — A new report shows how dangerous it is right now to be Jewish in America.

An annual survey from the American Jewish Committee found 77% of American Jews feel less safe since the Oct. 7 massacre in Israel.

Rabbi Marcia Zimmerman of Temple Israel in Minneapolis senses that in her congregation. In December, someone painted swastikas on their synagogue.

"Absolutely people are scared, and when people are frightened then they think twice about putting a mezuzah on their doorstep, which is a public affirmation of their Judaism," Zimmerman said.

More than half of the survey's respondents say they've avoided certain behaviors or activities out of fear of antisemitism. It's the highest total in the survey's six-year history.

Zimmerman won't be hiding anything, and not just because she's a rabbi.

"For us to do so allows anti-Semites and antisemitism to win," she said.

Holly Huffnagle, the AJC's U.S. director for Combating Antisemitism, says it's on all Americans to call out antisemitism and report it.

"The victim of the crime shouldn't be responsible for curing that hatred," Huffnagle said.

She says Jews are turning toward each other for support, which Zimmerman confirms at Temple Israel.

"There's been an increase in Sabbath worship attendance," Zimmerman said. "There's an increase in our school of teaching Hebrew and Jewish history. Families have come here because they want to be in community with other Jews."

That's a part of the growing resilience among Jews, which the AJC also tracked in the survey.

"Whatever comes our way, we will stand up and be proud," Zimmerman said.

The survey also found that 13% of Jews have considered leaving the U.S., more than double the 6% from last year.