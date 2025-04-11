Twin Cities commuters frustrated over significant Interstate 94 construction slowdowns

During peak hours, the reduction of lanes along Interstate 94 in the Twin Cities reduces speeds to a snail's pace.

The highway is now down to two lanes each way, spanning from Interstate 35W east to just beyond the Mississippi River. It's also closed several on and off ramps along the interstate.

The Minnesota Department of Transporation says the $16 million project is meant to smooth roads and repair bridges. The closures are expected to last well into the fall.

It's made Jeanne Boeh's commute from Lake Elmo to Minneapolis challenging.

"It's a mess," said Boeh. "I think you could have more closures at night when people weren't trying to go to work and trying to come home from work. That would be a start."

At A Bar of Their Own in south Minneapolis, just a block from I-94, construction has caused commuting headaches for Server Lead Sarah Paul, whose drive time has nearly doubled.

"Getting in between St. Paul and Minneapolis right now is challenging," said Paul. "I know Google Maps did not update the closures right away, which made navigating a little challenging."

"It took me 25 minutes to get a few blocks," said Holly LaBerge from Minneapolis.

LaBerge said she is seeing drivers now trying to find alternate routes, like on Franklin Avenue.

"Bumper-to-bumper all the way down the road," said LaBerge.

Rebecca's Bakery Part-Owner Teshome Belayneh said he, too, has experienced the I-94 slowdowns, but acknowledges that the short-term pain means a long-term gain when it comes to the safety of a major metro artery.

"It's a good idea to repair it now rather than later, so it's a plus for the community," said Belayneh.