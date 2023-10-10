Twin Cities area homeowners struggling with rise in rodents

EAGAN, Minn. — It's a problem that has metro homeowners squirming: rodents are on the rise.

The oak trees produced extra acorns this year, which Scott Dorn at BOGO Pest Control says is a "direct correlation" to the increased mice problem.

Dorn has seen extra business this year because the mice are eating so many acorns, and finding their way indoors for warmth.

"The biggest thing to know about mice is that they climb," Dorn said. "They rub their bellies and urinate on it. Then the next mice will go up, which leads up to the attic, which are their favorite places to nest."

Mice can get into an opening that's less than a half inch wide.

For people like Linda Savage, it was frustrating to see the unwelcome visitors in her Eagan home.

"We hear 'em, then put poison out and they die. And you smell them," Savage said.

Dorn says cinder block foundations are especially prone to gaps, so sealing the foundation is the best way to make sure mice don't make their way inside. If you're setting traps at home, mice love peanut butter and chocolate syrup.