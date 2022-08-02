Twin Cities food truck workers find ways to manage amid extreme heat

MINNEAPOLIS -- Tuesday's extreme heat has everyone trying to stay cool, but for some people with certain jobs that just isn't possible.

The food trucks that gather outside the Commons near U.S. Bank Stadium still drew a steady lunch crowd. Many of the trucks are regulars at the Commons.

The trucks aren't very big, and there's usually at least two people working inside. Pair that with the hot ovens, sizzling stoves and deep fryers, workers said it can get toasty inside.

"It gets pretty warm," said Charlie Koch at Philicious Phillys. "Probably 10 to 15 degrees warmer than it is outside just because with the grill on."

The food trucks said they've got a system when it comes to staying cool.

"We've got a hood system and that sucks most of the heat out," said Charlie Anderson with the Sizzling Wagon. "We try to leave the back door open. We have a fan running through the truck, and we stay hydrated."

Even though it's hot outside, most said they would rather it be hot than cold since customers still come out no matter how hot it gets, which is not necessarily the case when it's cold.