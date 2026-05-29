Twin Cities mother finds community, support at exercise oncology program

In 2021, Sarah Siedschlag was diagnosed with breast cancer after finishing a marathon the week before.

"I was devastated and scared," she recalled. "I just remember, I wanted to be honest with my kids."

Siedschlag, from the Twin Cities, searched for answers as she endured chemo and other treatment. Then, a year ago, she learned about an exercise oncology program while watching the news.

She started the free program at Fit Studios in St. Louis Park.

Aaron Leventhal was looking for 12 cancer patients to guide through a pilot program, where they would exercise and track their outcomes.

"He understands what you need and also knows the science, how exercise can really help somebody who has gone through a cancer diagnosis," said Siedschlag.

Leventhal understands because he, too, is a cancer survivor. He says results are proving his program works.

"What we've done is built a program where we are showing clinical results and it's easy for an oncologist to trust that," he said.