Turning Point aims to place a staffer in all 99 Iowa counties ahead of 2028 Republican caucuses

Alongside the familiar sounds of roosters crowing and thrill seekers screaming on rides at the Iowa State Fair, there was a chorus of boos from Turning Point Action activists who were heckling Democratic politicians making their way through the crowds.

Videos of the confrontations got hundreds of thousands of views on social media, a burst of attention for a conservative youth organization that is charting its next chapter after last year's assassination of its leader Charlie Kirk. But the true test of Turning Point Action's clout was unfolding inside the exhibition center, where staff members were registering voters, handing out buttons and signing people up for social events.

"Building the foundation for 2028," said one of the flyers.

While Democrats have punted Iowa from the top of its presidential primary calendar, the state's caucuses will still kick off Republicans' next nominating process. Turning Point Action is positioning itself to shape that contest, a reminder that preparations for the next White House campaign are already in motion even though no candidates have announced and the midterm elections aren't over yet.

Turning Point Action wants at least one staffer in each of Iowa's 99 counties to mobilize the conservative grassroots.

"It is important to us to see high voter participation in the caucuses," said Tyler Bowyer, the organization's chief operating officer. "That's your measuring stick."

In addition to Iowa, Turning Point Action grew its footprint in New Hampshire and Nevada for this year's midterms, which could also help in 2028.

The likely beneficiary of this initiative would be Vice President JD Vance, who is widely expected to launch a campaign. Turning Point leaders including Erika Kirk, Charlie's widow, have been clear they're ready to throw their support behind Vance if he jumps in.

More than a dozen Republican officials, activists, lawmakers and strategists in Iowa said Turning Point's imprint in the state was visible but still something of a mystery, and some privately question whether the organization's impact will match the buzz that it generates online.

But others have eagerly welcomed the organization to the state.

"A year ago, Iowa was virgin — no Turning Point. And many of us complained," said Kelley Koch, a former Dallas County Republican chair, to a gathering of MAGA Nation Iowa, the grassroots organization she founded. "Finally, Turning Point Action listened to us."

When asked about his 2028 ambitions, Vance demurs and says he's focused on his current job, but he's expected to be an immediate Republican frontrunner if he decides to seek the presidency. Bowyer said Turning Point Action wants to be supportive without "being pushy."

"We haven't officially endorsed as an organization yet because no one's announced, right? But, you know, depending on who announces and when we endorse — yeah, of course we'll be out campaigning on behalf of who we endorse," he said.

Bowyer said Vance can bridge the gap between the Make America Great Again movement, which Trump launched more than a decade ago, and younger voters who were attracted to Charlie Kirk's brand of conservatism.

"It's a natural fit," he said.

Bowyer acknowledged that Turning Point Action's growing infrastructure in early primary states could cause some agitation on the right if it is seen as throwing its weight behind one presidential candidate. But, he said "that's not why we do it," describing the goal as boosting turnout in the Iowa caucuses to send a strong signal heading into the general election.

Other potential candidates include Marco Rubio, Trump's secretary of state. However, Rubio has said he wouldn't run against Vance.

Sen. Ted Cruz has not announced a campaign, but he has already made several visits to Iowa this year and said in a recent podcast hosted by Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick that, "It's no secret that I want to be president."

Although Iowa has shifted rightward over the last decade, it's considered a political battleground in this year's midterm elections because of Trump's sagging approval ratings, declining access to healthcare and tariff-driven turmoil in the agricultural industry.

Sen. Joni Ernst and Gov. Kim Reynolds, both Republicans, are retiring, and there are fiercely contested races to replace them. Democrat Josh Turek and Republican Ashley Hinson are seeking the Senate seat, while Democrat Rob Sand and Republican Zach Lahn want to be governor. Two battleground congressional districts will help determine control of the House as well.

The spotlight on Iowa this year is an opportunity for Turning Point Action to demonstrate its clout.

The organization said it hired four staffers on the ground last year. After Lahn's surprise win over Trump-endorsed Rep. Randy Feenstra, Turning Point Action said it would double its manpower in the state before the midterms.

Young activists regularly post on social media from county fairs and Republican committee meetings. They upload selfies on sidewalks or stoops to show days spent knocking on doors.

"We're newer in Iowa," a Des Moines-based senior field staffer, Kylie Kloewer, told a visitor who stopped by Turning Point Action's booth at the state fair.

The booth featured signs emphasizing that there are only two genders and one that said "men can't get pregnant," the kind of confrontational culture war messaging that Charlie Kirk practiced on college campuses. Some people nodded and chuckled, while others raised their eyebrows as they wandered by.

Those who walked up to the table could sign up for social clubs that host events, including barbecues and volleyball games.

"Any involvement is success," said Kelsey Newberry, who is based in the organization's Phoenix headquarters and was helping at the Iowa State Fair. "You're bringing people together as a community. The more you talk to your neighbors, the better."

"And even if they're not ready to get activated now," Newberry added, "being around like-minded people might encourage them in the future."