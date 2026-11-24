The great debate over what kind of turkey to put on your plate this Thanksgiving is usually rooted in taste. But what truly makes white and dark meat so different?

Dr. Abby Gold, a health and nutrition extension specialist with the University of Minnesota, said the answer starts with how these beloved birds live.

"In poultry, both turkeys and chickens do a lot of walking so, their legs and thighs get a lot of use," Gold said.

That constant movement means their leg and thigh muscles require more fat and oxygen, the latter of which is carried by a protein called myoglobin.

"They're dark because of the myoglobin carrying more blood and oxygen through those muscles," she said.

On the contrary, breasts and wings — or white meat — don't rely on myoglobin as much for energy, which is why they appear lighter in color.

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Now that we've given you some useful turkey trivia for the dinner table, let's discuss the nutritional differences between white and dark meat. Both are high in protein, with a small advantage given to white meat.

Dark meat, however, does have more fat in it, which means it has more calories than the leaner, white meat.

"But it's not that much more [calories] really when you look at the 3-ounce profile. And also, if you remove the skin from the dark meat it has less fat and calories than white meat with the skin," Gold said.

On the plus side for dark meat, Gold said it provides a wider range of B vitamins, especially B12, and higher levels of iron and zinc than white meat.

"So the micronutrients, vitamins and minerals in the dark meat actually have a little bit of a better profile," she said.

For most of us, though, choosing between turkey breast or a leg comes down to flavor. Dark meat tends to be richer and juicier thanks to its fat content, which Gold says you can consider when building your plate.

"If you like the dark meat more than the white meat, don't let it worry you because there are other things that maybe you could eat a little bit less of, like the gravy on top, for example," she said.