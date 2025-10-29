Boxes of food handed out to TSA employees working without a paycheck

In Minnesota, hundreds of emergency boxes of food are being handed out to federal employees in need.

The boxes for federal workers at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport are thanks to a partnership with Second Harvest Heartland, the Sanneh Foundation and the Metropolitan Airports Commission.

Inside each of the 350 boxes are things like cereal, canned fruits and vegetables. It comes at a critical time for TSA workers.

Luis and Victor Roman are brothers and TSA agents who are working without pay at the airport.

"Our first paycheck that we got at the beginning of October was only 80%, and then we missed a paycheck already last week," said Victor Roman. "We're on track next week to miss another one."

The brothers say the boxes help ensure that they can afford to eat.

"It's helpful. It eases a lot of the anxiety because that's kind of just the uncertainty of things right now is the mental toll for me, at least," said Luis Roman.

"Behind every number is a person. It is a family, a senior, a child who has been impacted by this shutdown," said Sarah Moberg, CEO at Second Harvest Heartland.

"For my coworkers that have kids or that, you know, have children with disabilities or are paycheck-to-paycheck, they're in much worse spots than we are," said Luis Roman.

The brothers also have a message for elected government officials.

"Do your job. You should not be able to run for reelection if it shuts down," said Victor Roman. "Come do my job if you want, I'll gladly take your paid vacation."

Second Harvest officials say that after Wednesday, the emergency food boxes will be back at the airport every week.