TSA confiscates 2 loaded guns at MSP Airport within hours

MINNEAPOLIS -- Two loaded handguns were caught Tuesday by the same TSA officer in separate incidents at Minneapolis-St. Pail International Airport.

TSA says the first gun was found in a carry-on bag in the checkpoint X-ray machine shortly before 5 a.m.

Just hours later, around 10:55 a.m., the same officer spotted another gun in a passenger's bag.

MSP Airport Police were alerted in both instances and confiscated the weapons.

TSA recently announced an increase in the penalty for bringing weapons to the airport. Penalties can now reach as high as nearly $15,000 depending on the circumstances.

Additionally, passengers caught with a firearm in their possession will not be eligible for TSA PreCheck for at least five years after the fact.

TSA says passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are unloaded, packed separately from ammunition in a locked hardback case and declared at the check-in counter. Airlines may also have additional requirements for traveling with firearms.