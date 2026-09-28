Trump blasts Gov. Walz while unveiling plan for $15B Iowa steel plant that would use Minnesota iron ore

President Trump announced a plan to bring a $15 billion steel plant to Iowa that would use iron ore from Minnesota, while criticizing the governor of the North Star State.

Mr. Trump and Minnesota-based Mesabi Metallics unveiled the plan Monday at the White House. They said the plant is expected to be completed by 2030 and to produce 7.5 million tons of steel or more per year.

The plant's iron ore, a primary raw material in steelmaking, will come from Mesabi Metallics' new $2.5 billion mine in Minnesota.

While announcing the plan, Mr. Trump called former Democratic vice presidential hopeful Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, with whom he has had numerous clashes, "one of the worst governors in history" and "a real stupid guy." He added that the state has "good iron ore, which is more important, I guess."

Republican Rep. Pete Stauber of Minnesota, whose district includes the state's Iron Range, praised the announcement but also criticized state leadership.

"I commend President Trump for working to revitalize America's steel industry, and I'm glad the Iron Range will play a vital role in this national effort," Stauber said in a social media post. "But it's frustrating that poor leadership under the Walz-Flanagan administration resulted in this $15 billion steel plant going to Iowa instead of Minnesota."

Earlier this year, Stauber introduced a bill to reverse a 20-year mining ban near the state's Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. Congress later approved the measure. In August, Walz issued an executive order to block the mining.

Mesabi has not said where in Iowa the plant will be built, but Energy Secretary Chris Wright said it would be in southeastern Iowa. A White House official said the plant is expected to create 1,750 permanent jobs in Iowa.

CBS Minnesota's WCCO has contacted Walz's office for comment.