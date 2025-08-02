Criminals steal truck, try to steal ATM in town near Minnesota-Iowa border, sheriff says

At least 3 fail in attempt to steal from ATM in southern Minnesota

At least 3 fail in attempt to steal from ATM in southern Minnesota

At least 3 fail in attempt to steal from ATM in southern Minnesota

Law enforcement in south-central Minnesota are searching for at least three people involved in the theft of a pick-up truck and the attempted theft of an ATM machine.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said it was alerted of the stolen Chevrolet 1500 truck early Friday morning in the town of Truman, located about 13 miles north of Fairmont near the Iowa border.

The suspects, all wearing "face coverings," then drove a couple blocks northeast to Profinium Bank and tried to "forcibly remove the drive-through ATM," the sheriff's office said.

Two other vehicles may be connected to the suspects: a light-colored minivan and a four-door, white Chevrolet pick-up truck.

The sheriff's office says the suspects were last seen driving out of Truman east on 240th Street.

Anyone with information on these crimes are asked to call the sheriff's office at 507-238-4481.