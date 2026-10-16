Credit union, sports bar discriminated against Native Americans using Tribal IDs, MDHR says

The Minnesota Department of Human Rights says a credit union in Coon Rapids and a bar in Minneapolis discriminated against two Native Americans when they refused to accept Tribal identification cards.

The investigation revealed that the Wings Financial Credit Union in Coon Rapids "repeatedly" denied a woman access to her bank account when she showed her Tribal ID, the department said. The card was issued by the Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate Tribe and the credit union forced her to provide additional documentation.

In a separate case, the human rights department says The Office Pub and Grill in Minneapolis refused to serve a customer when he used his Tribal ID issued by Red Lake Nation to prove his age. The investigation showed that the customer had been denied three times.

State law says that a Tribal ID is an acceptable credential in instances where a Minnesota card is used for identification.

"Tribal identification is an integral part of a Tribe's sovereignty, right to self-determination, and self-governance," MDHR Commissioner Rebecca Lucero. "Schools, businesses, and law enforcement cannot refuse Tribal identification or require additional burdens on Tribal members who use their Tribal ID."

The human rights department says it is working with the businesses to create structural changes to ensure no further discrimination.