Trial for man accused of killing North High student Deshaun Hill starts Monday

MINNEAPOLIS -- A jury trial is set to begin Monday for a man accused of killing a Minneapolis teenager earlier this year.

Thirty-year-old Cody Fohrenkam is charged with second-degree murder for the shooting in Feburary.

He's accused of killing 15-year-old Deshaun Hill, who was a standout student-athlete at North High.

Prosecutors say surveillance video shows Fohrenkam walk past Hill moments before gunshots rang out, then Fohrenkam running off.

He told investigators he was there looking for someone who stole his phone.