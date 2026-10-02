Man found guilty of murdering his 68-year-old mother in Hugo home

A 47-year-old man was found guilty in the 2024 killing of his mother in a rural Hugo, Minnesota, home.

Charging documents say officers were called to the home and found 68-year-old Charlene Wunderlich lying on the floor with severe traumatic injuries.

She had made the call to police while she was being attacked, the Washington County sheriff said.

Police tried to subdue Trevor Joseph Wunderlich with a Taser, but he broke free and fled. He was found hunkered down in a trailer on a separate property. Authorities said that over the years, they had "many" encounters with him.

Trevor Joseph Wunderlich was found guilty of first-degree premeditated murder, first-degree murder and second-degree murder.

He will be held without bail until he is sentenced on Dec. 18.