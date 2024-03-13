Watch CBS News
Treats Cereal Bar & Boba opening 3rd location in Minneapolis' North Loop

By Pauleen Le

MINNEAPOLIS — A locally owned ice cream and tea shop is expanding into Minneapolis' North Loop on Saturday.

Treats Cereal Bar & Boba is holding a grand opening celebration at its newest location off Second Street on March 16 and the first 50 guests will get a free item off the menu.

The family-friendly dessert bar is owned by siblings Minh Dinh and Trisha Seng.  

They opened their first Treats location on St. Paul's Grand Avenue in 2019, and their second in 2021 in Blaine.

They also plan to open a fourth location in Mall of America this spring.

The menu specializes in cereal-infused ice cream, boba and milk tea drinks as well as matcha, waffles, coffee and much more.

First published on March 13, 2024 / 7:42 AM CDT

