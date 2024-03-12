Good Question: What's the healthiest way to consume sugar and does maple syrup fit into that equation?

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. — A tasty treat is in season across Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Maple syrup is getting bottled up, and it can pack a sweet punch.

What's the healthiest way to consume sugar? And how does maple syrup fit into that equation? Good Question.

WCCO's Pauleen Le got a lesson on harvesting and making maple syrup at Baker Outdoor Learning Center in Medina. The natural sweetener is about 12 grams of sugar per tablespoon.

The amount gave me a bit of sticker shock when reading the nutrition label as I ate pancakes. Should I feel guilty about having that much sugar?

"I don't think it's a bad thing, I mean if it's natural sugar," said one shopper at Cub Foods.

"(Maple syrups is) more of a delicate treat when people get to taste their reward," added another shopper.

GOOD QUESTION: How do birds know when to migrate?

"Definitely enjoy the heck out of your syrup," Ryan Wieler, a clinical dietitian, said.

He specializes in helping people lose weight and craft healthy diets.

"I like to say add, don't restrict. So, think about, 'What am I missing here?' You got some pancakes, some syrup, we've got our carbs. What are we missing? Maybe some high-quality protein, maybe some fiber, maybe a little healthy fat," he said.

In essence, enjoy what you want — in this case maple syrup — but add the healthy foods you need to your meal.

"A nice balance on our plate," he said.

Is there a healthy way to consume sugar?

"For the most part, sugar is sugar. Whether it's sugar from honey, sugar from an orange, table sugar, added sugar. The natural sugar is a little healthier based on what's coming with the sugar," he said.

Fruits have natural sugar but they also have vitamins and electrolytes. The water in them can dilute the sugar while fiber can slow its absorption.

"At the end of the day, sugar isn't poison. It's just a little easier to overeat," he said.

Pure maple syrup lacks vitamins but it is rich in some minerals like manganese, which is important for healthy bones. It also has antioxidants.

That doesn't mean people should start treating maple syrup like a healthy drink or stand-alone snack.

GOOD QUESTION: How did Jell-O become a Midwestern staple?



"We like to say dose makes the poison," said Weiler, meaning that sugar becomes a problem when people have too much of it.

Consuming too much sugar in one's diet can lead to obesity, diabetes and tooth problems.

Honey is another popular natural sweetener. It contains 17 grams of sugar per tablespoon. That's about four to five grams more than maple syrup.