Proposal targeting transgender athlete participation advances in Minnesota, grassroots group says

It's a new approach to stop Minnesota transgender athletes from competing in their desired school sports.

The grassroots organization Make It Fair Minnesota said Monday it secured support from 11 school districts, meeting the threshold required to advance a proposed amendment to the Minnesota State High School League's bylaws for a vote among its more than 500 member schools.

The proposed bylaw states, "A student who participates in a sex-separated sport shall participate on the team consistent with their biological sex at birth."

Supporters of the amendment argue the change would protect competitive fairness, athlete safety and equal opportunities for girls in school sports.

The Elk River Area Public School District, which serves the Minnesota communities of Elk River, Rogers, Otsego and Zimmerman, voted at a September school board meeting to support the amendment.

However, questions were raised by some board members who mentioned current Minnesota law, which allows transgender student-athletes to participate on teams consistent with their gender identity. State law would need to change before the proposed bylaw could take effect.

"If the bylaws are changed, then what? Do we violate the Minnesota Human Rights Act?" one board member asked during the discussion.

Several parents in the Elk River Area Public School District told WCCO Tuesday they support the proposal, contending that allowing transgender females to compete in girls sports creates competitive imbalances.

"The number of competitive trans athletes in the state is virtually nonexistent," said Kat Rohn, executive director of the LGBTQ+ advocacy organization OutFront Minnesota.

The effort sends a harmful message to transgender students, she said.

"There are LGBTQ students, transgender students in virtually every school district around the state, and those school boards and districts are sending a message to their kids that you don't deserve the same opportunities and rights as your peers," Rohn said.

Make It Fair Minnesota said its next step is bringing the amendment before local school leaders and communities, with regional votes expected to be completed by February.

The Minnesota State High School League has yet to respond to WCCO's request for comment. A spokesperson for the Elk River Area Public School District also has yet to comment, and Make It Fair Minnesota declined an on-camera interview.