Walz affirms trans athletes' rights in Minnesota as Republicans praise Supreme Court ruling

After the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled states can restrict transgender athletes' participation in school sports, some Minnesota officials are voicing their support for trans youth.

The high court upheld laws from West Virginia and Idaho that prohibit trans athletes from competing on teams matching their gender identity. The majority said that Title IX and the Constitution's Equal Protection Clause allow schools to base eligibility on sex assigned at birth.

In Minnesota, policy allows trans athletes to play on teams consistent with their identity, and outgoing Gov. Tim Walz said Tuesday that's not changing.

"As the Supreme Court says states can be cruel to trans kids, my message is clear: Here in Minnesota, we stand with and value our trans neighbors and youth," Walz said.

Republicans Kendall Qualls and Lisa Demuth, who are both hoping to earn the party's nomination in the Minnesota gubernatorial race, praised the ruling.

"Today, the Supreme Court ruled with common sense," Qualls said. "When I'm governor, boys will play in boys' sports and girls will play in girls' sports. It's that simple."

"Today, the Supreme Court upheld what Minnesotans and Americans all know — boys and girls are different and that Title IX, the historic law that for decades gave opportunities for millions of girls to grow and succeed, means just that," Demuth said. "As governor, I will protect girls opportunities in sports and safety in intimate spaces. Boys don't belong in girls sports and men don't belong in women's lockerrooms [sic]."

The Minnesota State High School League reaffirmed the state's policy last year after President Trump issued an executive order seeking to restrict the rights of trans athletes. The Trump administration later sued the league and the state, alleging the policy violates Title IX. That lawsuit is ongoing.

Megan Peterson, executive director of the Minnesota legal group Gender Justice, said that lawsuit and Tuesday's ruling "weaken the protections afforded by Title IX" and put "all students at risk."

"Title IX was designed to guarantee equal educational opportunity for all," Peterson said. "That looks like ensuring students targeted by sexual harassment, pregnant and parenting students, trans students, and any student facing discrimination because of sex stereotypes have the supportive environment and resources they need to thrive — just like everyone else."

In response to Tuesday's ruling, Minnesota DFL Party Chair Richard Carlbom decried the use of "our kids as political pawns."

"The DFL unequivocally supports the rights of trans, non-binary, two-spirit, and intersex people to participate fully in society," he said. "We should be opening doors for trans women and girls — not closing them. Let them play."

Republican Rep. Tom Emmer of Minnesota — a staunch Trump supporter who recently came under fire for racist comments about the state's Somali population — hailed the court's ruling, saying, "The Supreme Court made it clear today that common sense still matters in America."

"Girls of all ages deserve a level playing field in every athletic competition they may enter, without having to fear competing against a biological male," Emmer said. "Republicans will continue fighting to restore the rule of law, to protect women's sports, and defend the freedoms of the American people."

If you or someone you know in the LGBTQ+ community needs support, there are numerous resources and services available through Outfront Minnesota, NAMI and Twin Cities Pride.