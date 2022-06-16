Toys in the attic? "The Toy Scout" may give you a pretty penny for them

Toys in the attic? “The Toy Scout” may give you big bucks for them

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- It's time to clean out and cash in on the boxes stacked up in your basements and attics.

A man known as "The Toy Scout" is in the Twin Cities this week ready to buy and sell the iconic toys from your childhood.

Joel Magee is a leading expert on collectible toys, from board games and vintage lunchboxes, to "Star Wars" figurines and comic books.

At his Vintage Toy-Buying Show Thursday, Julie Silver brought Barbie and Ken dolls she played with in the 1960s from her home in Minnetonka.

Magee examined them, their clothes, their accessories and determined them to be in very good shape.

He paid Silver $220 in cash on the spot. Magee says don't be shy, because whatever's in your attic could be worth a lot.

The most valuable piece he had on hand was a Hot Wheels Camaro worth $100,000. It was a prototype that never actually got produced.

Magee says he buys millions of dollars-worth of toys every year, then he restores them and sells to collectors.

"What's the hot toys? Star Wars, GI Joes, little Hot Wheels cars," Magee said.

He takes items in any condition. He paid a couple from Minneapolis $250 for a set of filthy Tonka trucks.

"It all depends on what year you grew up from, and you always want those things from your childhood," Magee said.

The most he says he ever paid for an item was $425,000 for an Action Comics #1, which featured the debut of Superman.

Not every would-be seller brings Magee anything of any value, but he says learning the true worth of their items can give people closure.

Magee says the pandemic created more collectors than ever out of people looking for a hobby, so demand is high right now.

He'll continue buying toys Friday at the Courtyard Bloomington by Mall of America.