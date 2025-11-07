Minnesota Sen. Tou Xiong pleads guilty to driving while intoxicated

A Minnesota state senator who was accused of driving while intoxicated earlier this summer pleaded guilty Friday.

Sen. Tou Xiong, DFL-Maplewood, was pulled over after attending a family gathering on Aug. 14. According to the criminal complaint, Xiong, 35, had bloodshot watery eyes and admitted to consuming alcohol before driving.

He pleaded guilty to one count of operating a motor vehicle with an alcohol concentration of 0.08, which is a gross misdemeanor.

He was also charged with one count of driving under the influence of alcohol, which will be dismissed if his guilty plea is accepted.

In 2022, Xiong also pleaded guilty to driving under the influence. Court documents say he had a blood alcohol content of 0.11 when he was pulled over in Blaine while returning from a community gathering. He was sentenced to one year of probation.

Xiong was elected to the Minnesota Senate in 2023. Previously, he was a state representative from 2019 to 2022 for District 53A. He is part of the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency and the Minnesota Council on Asian Pacific Minnesotans.