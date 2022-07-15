Watch CBS News
Top half of IDS closes due to flooding

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Flooding closes top half of IDS building in downtown Minneapolis
Flooding closes top half of IDS building in downtown Minneapolis 00:21

MINNEAPOLIS -- A large chunk of Minnesota's tallest building was closed because of flooding.

The company that owns the IDS tower says a water tank overflowed after a routine water meter replacement by the city. This happened on Tuesday.

The upper half of the tower remained closed Thursday while crews work to dry everything out. Everything from the 26th floor and up was closed.

The company that owns the building says it will work with tenants to fix any damage.

July 15, 2022

