Top half of IDS closes due to flooding
MINNEAPOLIS -- A large chunk of Minnesota's tallest building was closed because of flooding.
The company that owns the IDS tower says a water tank overflowed after a routine water meter replacement by the city. This happened on Tuesday.
The upper half of the tower remained closed Thursday while crews work to dry everything out. Everything from the 26th floor and up was closed.
The company that owns the building says it will work with tenants to fix any damage.
