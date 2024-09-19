Parents of NDSU student Tom Bearson, found dead 10 years ago, still searching for justice

SARTELL, Minn. — Friday marks 10 years since North Dakota State University student Tom Bearson was mysteriously killed.

His body was found in an RV dealership in Moorhead, and police say the homicide case remains an active investigation.

For Greg and Debbie Bearson, this is the most difficult time of the year.

"On one hand it feels like yesterday. And on the other it feels like a lifetime," said mom Debbie Bearson. "It dredges it all up. I just can't imagine September ever not being like that."

A stand-out basketball player at Sartell High School, Tom Bearson was just weeks into his freshman year at NDSU when he went missing on Sept. 20, 2014. Three days later, his body was found miles from campus.

As his family grieved and sought justice, they also opened the Tom Bearson Foundation.

"I just had this moment that came over me that I had to do something to honor Tom," said dad Greg Bearson.

They raised half a million dollars over eight years and used it to refurbish gymnasiums and build basketball courts, like the ones at Sartell's Pinecone Central Park.

"We're really proud of it," he said. "It took a lot of people to make that happen."

Near the courts, you'll find other reminders of Tom Bearson, like the bronze replica of the basketball shoes he used to wear.

"We've had a lot of angels help us along the way," he said.

Support from family and friends helps the Bearsons get through September. But they've never given up hope that their son's homicide investigation will be solved.

"I think at this point somebody needs to come forward. Do they have a family? How are they able to go about their lives and act like nothing happened? Because, in my mind, they're truly living a lie," he said. "I would like to make a plea to please come forward. Now is the time."

As they wait for answers, the Bearsons have turned their attention to themselves, trying to live their best lives while keeping their son's memory alive.

"Ultimately, I know I get to see Tom, someday," she said. "One way or another, I'll get to see him again, and I know he's here," she said.

The Bearsons said they are very happy with the work Moorhead police and law enforcement are doing with the investigation. They also want to thank the community of Sartell and all those who have shown them support over the years.