Tips for coping with the common holiday stressors

The clock is ticking to snag a few more gifts and prepare for that holiday trip to visit family. As the pressure builds, so does the stress.

If your plan before Christmas includes weaving between shoppers, then some traffic, before navigating a packed relative's house, give yourself some grace.

This merry time of year is also mired in stress.

"Especially if you have kids to make it feel magical and special, and make sure that everybody is happy," said Alison Route, as she did some last-minute shopping at Rosedale Center.

"I do understand why it is [stressful] for a lot of people because everybody's doing peer pressure," said Kaeisha Robinson, as she finished shopping with her daughter. "Everybody's so worried about what they got for a gift, and they forget the meaning."

Psychologists say people often stress out around the holidays over things they can't control, like flight delays, worrying if they have enough money to afford all the gifts on wish lists, and stressing about being in a situation they wish they could avoid — like a family gathering.

All that anxiety and worry won't just be in your mind. Stress can manifest as a headache, muscle aches or fatigue. If you notice your feeling stressed, experts with the Associated Clinic of Psychology have these suggestions:

Set boundaries: That could include skipping an event or avoiding conversations that could trigger you. Find time to practice self-care: Step outside for fresh air, journal, listen to music or talk to a professional. Maintain a healthy routine: It can be tough when alcohol and Christmas cookies are so easily within reach. Nutritious foods will boost your mood, as will exercise.

"I do work out a lot. I love Pilates and barre classes and going to the sauna and stuff at the gym," Route said.

Click here for more advice on how to manage stress during the holidays and when you return to work.