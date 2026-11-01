Wembanyama has 43 points and 6 blocks to lead Spurs past short-handed Timberwolves 121-111

Victor Wembanyama had 43 points, seven rebounds, six blocks and four assists as the San Antonio Spurs beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 121-111 on Saturday night for their fourth straight victory.

Dylan Harper added 25 points and six assists for San Antonio in the opener of a three-game homestand. De'Aaron Fox scored 20.

Wembanyama was 17 of 34 from the field in reaching 40 points for the 10th time in the regular season and the 11th time in his career. After blocking Jonathan Kuminga's 3-point attempt, Wembanyama raced downcourt for a two-handed dunk to give him 40 points.

Ayo Dosunmu had 27 points and nine rebounds to lead the short-handed Timberwolves. Kuminga and Jaden McDaniels added 19 points apiece.

Minnesota was without injured starters Anthony Edwards (knee surgery) and Rudy Gobert (back spasms). LaMelo Ball was limited to 20 minutes due to foul trouble.

The Spurs opened the second half on a 13-4 run that included a fifth foul on Ball, who fouled out with 3:43 remaining. He finished with 10 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals.

San Antonio grabbed a 43-33 lead after Wembanyama threw the ball off the backboard to set up his own layup, which was followed by Harper stealing the ensuing inbounds pass for a layup.

The Timberwolves went on a run shortly after Ball exited with 7:40 left in the first half after picking up his fourth foul. Minnesota responded by going on a 16-0 spurt to take a 51-46 lead. Kuminga and Dosunmu had five points apiece during the surge.

Minnesota outscored San Antonio 33-26 in the second quarter, getting 10 points off five Spurs turnovers.

Up next

Timberwolves: Host the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night.

Spurs: Host the Utah Jazz on Monday night.