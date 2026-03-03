Anthony Edwards scores 41 as Timberwolves beat Grizzlies 117-110 for 4th straight win

Anthony Edwards scored 41 points as the Minnesota Timberwolves overcame a sluggish first half to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 117-110 on Tuesday night.

The Timberwolves, who moved into fourth in the Western Conference over the weekend, have won four in a row and seven of eight. Memphis saw its two-game winning streak end.

Julius Randle added 23 points and 11 rebounds for the Wolves and Ayo Dosunmu contributed 14 points off the bench.

Jaylen Wells led Memphis with 19 points and Cedric Coward added 15. Memphis went on a 12-2 run to cut it to four points in the final minute but couldn't complete the rally.

Edwards, fresh off being named Western Conference Player of the Week, took over in the fourth quarter. He scored 13 points, including three 3-pointers, as the Wolves pulled away. It was his ninth 40-point game of the season, and fans serenaded him with "MVP!" chants in the final minute.

Minnesota trailed by 11 in the first half and shot 3 of 16 from deep before halftime. Edwards had all three of the Wolves' 3-pointers.

Wells had 15 first-half points to send Memphis into halftime with a 62-57 lead.

Minnesota picked up its defensive intensity and finally drew even in the third quarter at 72-all. Edwards converted a layup to put the Wolves on top 74-72, and Minnesota never trailed again.

Kyle Anderson made his return to Minnesota, coming off the bench one day after the Wolves brought him back following his release by Memphis. Anderson previously played for Minnesota in the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons. He had two points in 13 minutes.

The Wolves out-rebounded the smaller Grizzlies 51-33.

Up next

Grizzlies: Host Portland on Wednesday.

Timberwolves: Host Toronto on Thursday.