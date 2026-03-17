Timberwolves sideline Anthony Edwards for the next 1 to 2 weeks with inflammation in his right knee

Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Anthony Edwards will miss the next several games with inflammation in his right knee, with the team in the thick of the race for playoff position in the Western Conference.

The Timberwolves announced before their game on Tuesday against the Phoenix Suns that Edwards would be re-evaluated in one to two weeks, after the sixth-year guard underwent an MRI exam. That means Edwards will miss at least four games, with the Timberwolves playing four times in a six-day span. A two-week absence would cost him seven games.

Edwards will finish the season with a career low in games played, having already missed four games with a right hamstring strain and a total of six games over three different stretches with a lingering right foot injury.

Edwards, who played in 79 games in each of the three previous seasons, is averaging a career-best 29.5 points per game. Minnesota entered Tuesday in a tie for fifth place in the West with the Denver Nuggets, two games ahead of the Suns for the cut to avoid the play-in tournament.