Edwards, Reid help Timberwolves rout Raptors 133-85 to move into tie for first in West

Timberwolves prepare for playoff run with tickets on sale Thursday

Anthony Edwards scored 28 points, Naz Reid added 23 and the Minnesota Timberwolves routed the short-handed Toronto Raptors 133-85 on Wednesday night to move into a tie for first-place in the Western Conference.

The Timberwolves began the day tied with Oklahoma City for second in the West, one-half game behind first-place Denver. Minnesota's win moved it into a tie with the idle Nuggets with six games remaining for both teams.

Rudy Gobert had 11 points and 15 rebounds for Minnesota, whose 48-point win marked its largest margin of victory this season.

Immanuel Quickley, Gradey Dick and Javon Freeman-Liberty all had 16 points for Toronto, which last 15 straight since its last win on March 3.

Reid was hot from deep throughout the game as he shot 6 for 10 on 3-pointers. Edwards was 5 for 12 on 3s after combing to go 0 for 19 from deep over his last three games.

A bevy of injuries left Toronto with just eight available players. Gary Trent Jr. was a late scratch with back spasms, and Bruce Brown (knee), RJ Barrett (knee) and Kelly Olynyk rested after all playing in Tuesday nights 128-111 loss against the Lakers.

Malik Williams made his NBA debut, getting the start for the Raptors the same day he signed a 10-day contract. The former Louisville big man averaged 11.1 points and 9.3 rebounds per game this year for Sioux Falls of the G League.

Veteran guard Mike Conley rested for Minnesota after playing the previous night in a 113-106 win against Houston. The Wolves sat Edwards, Reid and Jaden McDaniels for the entire fourth quarter of this game with a 91-60 lead after three quarters.

UP NEXT

Raptors: At Milwaukee on Friday night.

Timberwolves: At Phoenix on Friday night.