Timberwolves rally to beat Magic 118-111 for their 7th straight victory

Wolves, Lynx give back while cutting down on waste with food donation program

Anthony Edwards scored 28 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves rallied to beat the Orlando Magic 118-111 on Friday night for their seventh straight victory.

Down 90-82 with 10:23 left, Minnesota had a 13-0 run to take a 95-90 advantage. Donte DiVincenzo opened the run with reverse layup and capped it with another reverse layup and a driving floater.

After Orlando tied it at 98 with 3:32 to play, the Timberwolves — fighting Golden State for the sixth spot in the Western Conference — scored nine straight points.

Paolo Banchero had 43 points and 11 rebounds for Orlando. Eighth in the Eastern Conference, the Magic were coming off a 113-93 victory in New Orleans on Thursday night.

Julius Randle added 22 points for Minnesota. DiVincenzo finished with 14 points and five assists, and Rudy Gobert had 12 points and 12 rebounds.

The Magic are at Cleveland on Sunday. The Timberwolves host Utah on Sunday night.