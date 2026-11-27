Cedric Coward scored 22 points, Javon Small tied a season high with 19 points off the bench, and the Memphis Grizzlies won the NBA Cup West Group B on Friday with a 114-109 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Ty Jerome added 18 points and Cam Spencer 16 for the Grizzlies, winners in eight of their past nine games.

Ayo Dosunmu led Minnesota with 27 points and eight assists.

Jonathan Kuminga scored 19 points and Bones Hyland had 16 off the bench for the Timberwolves, who made just 14 of 23 free throws. Minnesota entered the game shooting a league-worst 69.6% from the line.

Already without the injured Anthony Edwards, Minnesota played without top guard LaMelo Ball, who sprained his left ankle in Wednesday's win at Oklahoma City and is considered day-to-day. Ball is averaging 17.3 points per game and a team-high 5.7 assists.

Coward and Spencer scored seven points in a 21-6 Memphis surge to start the fourth quarter for a 99-87 lead with less than seven minutes to play.

A pair of steals and layups by Dosunmu cut the deficit to 109-105 with 31 seconds left, but the Timberwolves got no closer.

Memphis center Zach Edey, who left Wednesday's game in the first half due to left ankle soreness, started and scored five points in 12 minutes before fouling out.

Down by 14 late in the first half, Minnesota started the third quarter on a 26-11 run for a 76-72 lead, capped by Kuminga's transition dunk after a block by Joan Beringer of a Small drive.

Jaden McDaniels scored 13 points for Minnesota before fouling out. He scored 91 points combined in his previous three games.

Up next

Grizzlies: Home against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.

Timberwolves: At Sacramento on Sunday to start a three-game road trip.