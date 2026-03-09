Minnesota Director of Program Integrity Tim O'Malley testifies before lawmakers at state capitol

Minnesota's fraud crisis is back in the spotlight at the state capitol, as the man tasked with investigating and finding solutions to the problem testifies before lawmakers.

Tim O'Malley, Gov. Tim Walz's newly appointed Director of Program Integrity, testified before the Fraud Prevention and State Agency Oversight Policy Committee Monday morning.

Last month he released a 56-page report showing the issue stems back decades.

The report also lays out a long-term strategy that will stop fraud before it happens and shift the state's approach from reacting to fraud to preventing it at the front end.

The plan focuses on stronger oversight, better data sharing between agencies, improved training for state employees and new accoutability measures across government programs.

O'Malley says there's good news, as he believes many state workers are commited to fixing the problem.

"Every state employee I've met here has a strong commitment to helping solve this problem. They've been forthcoming, they've been cooperative, they've been very responsive to my requests, they provided any information I wanted, they've adjusted their schedules and they're working together on new approaches," he said.

Department of Human Services employees also testified about conditions in the state department about instances of retaliation.

Before testimony began, state Rep. Kristin Robbins, who is running for governor, blasted DHS Commissioner Shireen Gandhi for not showing up.