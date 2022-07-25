TILT Pinball Bar moving into former Liquor Lyle's space

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minneapolis pinball bar is moving into the space of a former well-loved dive bar.

TILT Pinball Bar said on Instagram they've purchased the building that formerly housed Liquor Lyle's at 2021 Hennepin Avenue.

"Taking over this space is something of a bucket list for us," TILT's owners wrote on Instagram. "TILT was born in Minneapolis and to have the chance to bring this building back to life is incredibly humbling."

TILT is currently located on East 26th Street in the Whittier neighborhood. The bar first opened in 2017 and now boasts 25 pinball tables, according to its website.

Owners said the new space will mean more pinball machines, more seating and space for patrons, more menu items and more beer.

In addition to the new space, TILT will undergo a name change. Owners said "due to certain reasons" the bar will be called LITT Pinball Bar in the future.

Liquor Lyle's opened in 1963 and was a staple on Hennepin Avenue for nearly 60 years. At the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the bar's owners announced a temporary closure, but the doors never reopened.