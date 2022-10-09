Thrive Outside event creates equity in outdoor exploration and activities in the Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS -- The beautiful outdoors is a space for everyone to explore, but not everyone can easily access the best parts of it. Cultural, financial or sometimes physical limitations can prevent groups of people from getting outside and trying new activities.

"Thrive Outside" is an event trying to break down those barriers. It's put on by the Wilderness Inquiry, which brought together 10 agencies and non-profits to share free outdoor activities all day on Saturday.

"We went out on the water and it was fabulously calm and the trees looked fabulous," said Mary Lewis, who went on a free canoe ride on the Mississippi with Wilderness Inquiry guides. The hope is to encourage more city dwellers to explore outside, even if it's in their own neighborhood.

"If you don't have a car or a means to get far away where this stuff usually happens, it's so handy to just walk over and have a boat," said Lewis.

Canoeing was just one of the activities at Boom Island on Saturday. People could come by and bike, take a Zumba class, learn how to build a campfire or bird watch.

Urban Bird Collective was one of the participating non-profits. They're a group of guides that take LGBTQ and BIPOC out to bird watch in the Twin Cities year-round.

"Together we created and hold safe space for folks," said Monica Bryand, one of the founders, of Urban Bird Collective, "What we're trying to do is show people that they can go out into their neighborhoods. We're very fortunate here in the Twin Cities that there are so many green spaces."

The "Thrive Outside" event is just a sampling of all the outdoor activities you can pick and choose from in the Twin Cities, but they hope this is just a starting point to a much greater relationship to the outdoors in Minnesota.

"Starting in your backyard, in your neighborhood, then maybe trying an overnight camping opportunity or a learn to paddle opportunity, and then hopefully, in the future, get out to our really wild places in Minnesota, like our state parks," said Erika Rivers, the Executive Director of Wilderness Inquiry.

Rivers says their goal is for no one to be left behind when it comes to exploring nature.

"Our mission at Wilderness Inquiry is to make sure that all ages, backgrounds, identities, and abilities have access to the outdoors and shared outdoors experiences," said Rivers.

If you missed the Thrive Outside event, you can still get involved. Wilderness Inquiry works year-round to connect you with activities for free or low cost.

