Three seriously injured in Lake Street drive-by shooting

MINNEAPOLIS -- Three were severely injured when gunfire erupted Friday afternoon near the intersection of Lake Street East and Hiawatha Avenue in Minneapolis.

Officers from the Third Precinct say they responded to the report of a shooting shortly after 3 p.m. on the 2200 block of Lake Street East, where they found a juvenile male, an adult man and woman all with potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Gunshot damage to a bus shelter and window near Lake and Hiawatha in Minneapolis. CBS

Preliminary information indicates the shots were fired from a moving vehicle, MPD says. The three victims had been on the sidewalk when they were shot.

The incident is under investigation. No one has been arrested.

Happening now: heavy police presence at this bus stop on 2200 block of East Lake. Appears to be a shooting. More than 40 evidence markers placed. Waiting for confirmed details from police. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/ss0keRVVR9 — Allen Henry (@AllenWCCO) October 28, 2022