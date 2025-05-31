St. Paul apartment fire sends two officer, resident to the hospital for evaluation

Two injured in shooting at graduation at U of M campus, and more news headlines

Two injured in shooting at graduation at U of M campus, and more news headlines

Two injured in shooting at graduation at U of M campus, and more news headlines

Two officers and a man were taken to a hospital after an apartment fire in St. Paul.

Officials say the fire happened just after 9:30 Saturday morning near Sherburne Avenue and Rice Street. When firefighters arrived, they found an active fire on the second floor.

Firefighters and police were able to evacuate seven residents.

A police officer and an adult male were taken to the hospital. Another police officer later drove himself to the hospital. All three are being evaluated for smoke inhalation, per officials.

Around 70 firefighters responded to the scene along with other agencies.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.