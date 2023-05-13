Thousands cast their lines for Minnesota fishing opener

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. -- Thousands across the state Saturday took part in the unofficial start to Minnesota summer.

To those at White Bear Lake, the fishing opener is about more than just having a chance to once again go for walleye or pike.

"Last night, the day before fishing opener, I get very little sleep. I look forward to this all year long," said Doug Tveit of Mahtomedi. "I try to sleep, I just can't fall asleep because I know I'm getting up at five or six in the morning and I'll be out fishing."

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says they average 1.4 million fishing licenses sold each year. By Friday morning, they were nearing in on 200,000 sold.

Still, they anticipate close to 400,000 to hit the water this weekend.

"Living in Minnesota, I think it's just one of those things," said Stephen Cregan of White Bear Lake It's just kind of a way of life. You've got to teach the kids young. It's fishing, ice skating, and golf."

Cregan, along with his sons Connor and Cullen, fished off the dock at White Bear Lake.

"Learning about conservation is important for these guys," he said. "We talked a lot about catching and releasing, why we buy permits for fishing, why the opener is, I think it's important to get the young ones involved and create a second generation of fishermen."

Fishing licenses are available for purchase on the Minnesota DNR website.