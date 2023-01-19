"This is a journey": Former firefighter helps create transitional healing center for burn survivors

MINNEAPOLIS – A former firefighter who was badly burned on the job is turning his pain into purpose.

Jake LaFerriere helped set up a first-of-its kind facility for families facing the same struggles.

It was in 2010 when LaFerriere's life changed forever when he was on duty as a Minneapolis firefighter.

"I was on fire and I jumped from the third floor, and by the grace of God I survived this experience because there was a porch overhand down here that caught me," LaFerriere said. "I knew my career as a firefighter was over. I was really struggling to want to live at this point."

But he says he was inspired by kids he met in the burn unit, and he took his second chance at life to help others. He started a nonprofit called "Firefighters for Healing," and created a burn survivor camp.

On Wednesday, the nonprofit opened a Transitional Healing Center in downtown Minneapolis. It has 12 fully-furnished apartments for burn survivors, first responders and their families to stay as long as they need.

"It's not just you go into the burn unit and you're done. This is a journey, a long life journey for most people. They're going to come back for laser surgeries, contracture releases," LaFerriere said.

The healing center encompasses the entire second floor of The Moment apartments, which is conveniently located across the street from Hennepin Healthcare and attached to the skyway system.

The center offers a network of support for families as they handle the often long recovery process.

"This has been not a labor of love for me, but really my calling. It's really completed me and brought me full circle in my life," he said.

Burn survivors and their families will start moving in next month. If you would like to get involved, they're still looking for volunteers or donations. Click here for more information.